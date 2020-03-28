Guntur East MLA Mustafa undergoes Covid-19 test

The novel Coronavirus is gripping its fear among the residents in Guntur district. Recently, Guntur East YSRCP MLA Mohammed Mustafa Shaik has undergone Covid-19 test. The officials have conducted the test as MLA's close relative has been tested positive of Coronavirus and he met Mustafa a few days ago.

With this, Mustafa and his family members were shifted to medical college for the tests and the report are yet to come. It's reported that until the reports are out, MLA is likely to be kept in the isolation facility.

Recently, a Coronavirus positive case has been registered in Guntur, and the patient has escaped from the isolation ward. This incident has created a tense situation in Guntur.

On the other side, the district officials are getting ready to conduct medical tests to all those people who met with MLA Mustafa, Covid-19 patient and are trying to collect their information.