Guntur: Employees protest PRC G.O

Guntur: The NGOs, teachers, contract and outsourced employees under the banner of PRC Sadhana Samithi protested at the Collectorate opposing the PRC GO issued by the government. They raised slogans against the unilateral decisions of the government.

Addressing the gathering, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao demanded the government to reconsider the PRC GO and demanded 27 per cent fitment for the benefit of employees, teachers and other employees. He said that they will continue till the government accepts their demands.

Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Organisations (FAPTO) state president Joseph Sudhir Babu opposed the PRC for ten years and criticised that there is no use of the PRC to the employees. He demanded the government to issue revised GO immediately. "The PRC should hike the salaries and benefits of the employees, but the PRC GO disappointed the employees."

They squatted on the road and raised slogans against the government and registered their protest.

When the employees, teachers, outsourcing staff protested, tension prevailed at the Collectorate. When they tried to lay siege to the Collectorate, the police prevented them.

FAPTO secretary general Ch Sarat Chandra, co-chairman Nakka Venkateswarulu, executive committee member Mallu Raghunadha Reddy, K Kulasekhar Reddy were among those participated in the protest.