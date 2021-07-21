Guntur Ex-MLA Ziauddin joins YSRCP

Guntur: Ex-MLA and for chairman of State Minorities Commission SM Ziauddin joined YSRCP in presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. The CM welcomed him into party and asked to him work to strengthen the party and added that the party will make use of his services.

The two-time MLA is the younger brother of late MP Lal Jan Basha. Ziaddin made unsuccessful attempt to get the TDP ticket to contest in the elections in 2014. He was appointed as AP Minorities Commission chairman.

He is feeling that the TDP was neglecting his family after death of Lal Jan Basha who was a popular Muslim leader. Recently, he sent his resignation to the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

He was accompanied by MLA Mustafa and MLC Lella Appi Reddy.

Speaking to media, Ziauddin said that he will work for strengthening the party.