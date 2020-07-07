Guntur: Farmers allowed to give chilli samples

Guntur: Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam on Tuesday conducted a meeting with the commission agents association president Sambi Reddy and cold storage association president Prakash Rao on the yard premises. The meeting decided to allow the farmers to give chilli samples in the cold storage units for selling of chillis.

He further said that as soon as farmers sell chilli stock, the traders should weight the chilli stocks. After completion of weighment, stock should be shifted to cold storage unit immediately.

The meeting directed the traders not to paint colours in the cold storage unit to the chilli stock. The yard secretary M Venkateswra Reddy was also present.