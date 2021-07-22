Guntur: Financial Literacy Centres inaugurated

Guntur: Reserve Bank of India regional director (AP & Telangana) K Nikhila on Wednesday inaugurated Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) at Amaravati in Guntur district. She inaugurated another nine CFLs set up in Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Mangalagiri, Sattenapalli, Tadepalli, Tenali, Macherla, Pidiguralla and Bellamkonda in Guntur district through virtual mode.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that first CFL was set up in Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. The lead bank in association with Society for Social Transformation (NGO in Kurnool) will maintain the centres.

The Union Bank of India has already signed an MoU with the NGO to maintain 10 centres in the district. She explained about importance of banks and rights of the account holders. The CFL will create awareness on financial matters, bank matters and facilities provided by the banks and how to solve the problems being faced by the account holders.

Chief general manager, Union Bank of India and convener of AP, SLBC, V Brahmmananda Reddy, general manager financial inclusion and development, RBI, Hyderabad, M Yashoda Bai, general manager financial inclusive department UBI, Hyderabad, P Rama Krishna Chowdary, Sailaja Rani, DGM, financial inclusion & development department, RBI, Hyderabad, Union of Bank of India Guntur head A Ravi Kumar, Chaitanya Godavari Bank chairman T Kameswara Rao, Lead Bank Manager Eedara Ramababu were present.