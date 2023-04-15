Guntur: Focus will be on rendering better services to people says Collector Ranjit Basha

Guntur: P Ranjit Basha took over charge as Bapatla District Collector at the Collectorate in Bapatla on Friday. As soon as he came to the Collectorate, officials welcomed him.

The new Collector paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his portrait on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary.

Speaking on this occasion, Ranjit Basha said he will give top priority to rendering better services to the people and ensure proper implementation of the welfare schemes.

Later, he conducted a meeting with district revenue officer Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, DRDA project director Arjun, joint director of agriculture Abdul Sattar and district panchayat officer Ramesh and reviewed the situation.