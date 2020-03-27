Guntur: Four check-posts set up at State borders

Guntur: Rural Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao on Thursday visited Pondugala check-post on AP –Telangana state border. Speaking on this occasion, he said they have set up four check-posts at the state borders to restrict the movement of vehicles and persons from one state to another state to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Furthermore, he said that he has appointed an additional officer for each check-post as in-charge.



He said that one check-post was set up at Pulichintala Project Dam at Achampet under Sattenapalli police sub-division.

The second check-post was set up at Pondugala at Dachepalli under Gurazala sub-division.

Third check post was set up at Tangeda at Nagarjunasagar T-Junction Road, under Gurazala police sub-division.

The SP took the initiative and sent milk vans and vehicles carrying medicines. He said that they were not allowing anybody from other states in the backdrop of the outbreak of coronavirus.