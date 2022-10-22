Guntur: GGH boy kidnap case ends on happy note, woman held

Guntur: The kidnap case of a six-year-old boy from Guntur Government Hospital in the city ended on a happy note after the police was able to arrest the accused and rescued the boy. According to the sources, the accused identified as a resident of Nagarapelem kidnapped the six-year-old boy Varshit from GGH in Guntur two days ago and the police investigated the case with the help of CCTV footage.



It is learnt that the police took the accused into custody and interrogated her. The woman revealed that she sold the boy to her relatives in a village near Janagareddygudem in the West Godavari district.

As per sources, the woman confessed that she also kidnapped a four-year-old boy Prakash from Arandalpet and sold to their relatives. After receiving information from her, the police rushed to the village and rescued the children.