Guntur: GMC to hold Spandana today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a Spandana programme to receive the petitions from people at the GMC main office here from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday.

The GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will receive petitions directly from people. People may submit their petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat.

Ward secretariats are conducting Spandana programme every day from 4 pm to 5 pm. People may submit their grievances at the ward secretariat. Problems which were not solved at the ward secretariat level may be submitted in the Spandana programme to be held at the GMC office.