Live
- Trying to run out each other
- Centre sets apart Rs 100 cr to introduce Vedas in colleges
- Tunnel collapse: Drilling on hold, rescue staff plan multi-pronged approach
- Visakhapatnam: Much-delayed BRTS works pick up pace finally
- BJP, BRS & MIM are in sync, dancing ‘Natu Natu’: Priyanka
- Cricket admirers watch final match on mega screen at RK Beach
- Australia HEAD off India
- CM Jagan committed to develop libraries: Dy CM Basha
- Nellore: Water for first crop from today
- Bamnoli land case: Delhi govt accuses L-G of protecting his 'favourite' officers
Just In
Guntur: GMC to hold Spandana today
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a Spandana programme to receive the petitions from people at the GMC main office here from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday.
The GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will receive petitions directly from people. People may submit their petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat.
Ward secretariats are conducting Spandana programme every day from 4 pm to 5 pm. People may submit their grievances at the ward secretariat. Problems which were not solved at the ward secretariat level may be submitted in the Spandana programme to be held at the GMC office.
