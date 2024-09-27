Live
- Is Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 Breaking Box Office Records with Rs 140 Crore Opening?
- Rs 850 crore HPC systems to bolster weather, climate research in India
- India likely to add 35-40 MT crude oil refining capacity by FY30
- ADB approves $37.5 million grant to Nauru
- World Tourism Day: Check the video that portrays rich heritage and tourist spots in Sri Satya Sai district
- CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High Risk of Hacking – How to Protect Your System
- World Tourism Day 2024: Bridging Cultures and Fostering Global Understanding
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 15 Pro for Under Rs 60,000
- 5 Celeb-approved women’s sarees to opt for this festive season
- AP and Karnataka govt. reaches agreement over transfer of Kumki elephants
Just In
Guntur: Hastakala Utsav inaugurated
Guntur: Guntur district joint collector A Bhargav Teja said that they have set up Hastakala Utsav to provide marketing facilities to handlooms,...
Guntur: Guntur district joint collector A Bhargav Teja said that they have set up Hastakala Utsav to provide marketing facilities to handlooms, handicrafts and products produced by the SHGs. He along with the NABARD chief general manager M R Gopal, SBI deputy general manager Krishna Kumar, Union Bank of India deputy general manager S Jawahar, NABARD DGM Sarat, CGGB chairman Pramod Kumar Reddy inaugurated ‘Hastakala Utsav’ at Bandlamudi Gardens in Guntur on Thursday.
NABARD chief general manager Gopal said, this Hastakala Utsav will be continued till October 2 and 46 stalls were set up.
He said that Dharmavaram, Venkatagiri, Puttur, Chirala, Uppada, Mangalagiri handlooms are available at reasonable prices. He urged people to purchase handlooms and extend cooperation to the weavers.