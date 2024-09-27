  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Hastakala Utsav inaugurated

Guntur: Hastakala Utsav inaugurated
x
Highlights

Guntur: Guntur district joint collector A Bhargav Teja said that they have set up Hastakala Utsav to provide marketing facilities to handlooms,...

Guntur: Guntur district joint collector A Bhargav Teja said that they have set up Hastakala Utsav to provide marketing facilities to handlooms, handicrafts and products produced by the SHGs. He along with the NABARD chief general manager M R Gopal, SBI deputy general manager Krishna Kumar, Union Bank of India deputy general manager S Jawahar, NABARD DGM Sarat, CGGB chairman Pramod Kumar Reddy inaugurated ‘Hastakala Utsav’ at Bandlamudi Gardens in Guntur on Thursday.

NABARD chief general manager Gopal said, this Hastakala Utsav will be continued till October 2 and 46 stalls were set up.

He said that Dharmavaram, Venkatagiri, Puttur, Chirala, Uppada, Mangalagiri handlooms are available at reasonable prices. He urged people to purchase handlooms and extend cooperation to the weavers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick