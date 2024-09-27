Guntur: Hastakala Utsav inaugurated

Guntur: Guntur district joint collector A Bhargav Teja said that they have set up Hastakala Utsav to provide marketing facilities to handlooms, handicrafts and products produced by the SHGs. He along with the NABARD chief general manager M R Gopal, SBI deputy general manager Krishna Kumar, Union Bank of India deputy general manager S Jawahar, NABARD DGM Sarat, CGGB chairman Pramod Kumar Reddy inaugurated ‘Hastakala Utsav’ at Bandlamudi Gardens in Guntur on Thursday.

NABARD chief general manager Gopal said, this Hastakala Utsav will be continued till October 2 and 46 stalls were set up.

He said that Dharmavaram, Venkatagiri, Puttur, Chirala, Uppada, Mangalagiri handlooms are available at reasonable prices. He urged people to purchase handlooms and extend cooperation to the weavers.