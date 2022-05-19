Guntur: Health Minister helps move accident victims to hospital

Guntur (Guntur District): Health Minister Vidadala Rajini won people's hearts after she personally helped road accident victims on Thursday. She sent two women, who were injured in a road accident near Nagarjuna University, to the GGH in Guntur city for better treatment.

According to sources, while Minister V Rajini was going to the Secretariat to attend a review meeting, a private travels bus hit a two-wheeler on national highway. The victims were going to Vijayawada.

Nurjahan (21) and Umera (45) belonging to Vijayawada city were seriously injured. The Minister noticed the incident, stopped her vehicle and helped the victims to get quick treatment. Her staff informed the matter to 108 ambulance service.

The victims have been shifted to the GGH in Guntur city. She directed the GGH authorities to render better treatment to the victims.