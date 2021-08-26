Guntur: Hema Malini takes charge as Chairperson of APWFC

Guntur: Pallada Hema Malini Reddy assumed charge as Chairperson of AP Women Finance Corporation here on Wednesday.

Addressing on the occasion, Hema Malini said she would try for empowerment of women and recalled that the government introduced many welfare schemes for the uplift of women.

In his address, Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is strving for empowerment of women. The CM is giving priority to all the communities and filling the nominated posts. The CM gave representation to women in the State Legislative Assembly and State Legislative Council besides filling 75 per cent of the jobs in the industries with the locals. He reminded that village and ward secretariats and volunteer system were introduced to render better services to the people.

MP Mopidevi Venakta RamanaRao said that the government is filling 50 per cent of the nominated posts with women. He felt happy for appointing Hema Malini Reddy as AP Women Finance Corporation chairperson.

MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao, Mustafa, Women and Child Welfare Project Director Krithika Shukla, Guntur RDO Bhaskara Reddy among those who were present on the occasion.