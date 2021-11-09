Guntur: Indian Bank's Kunchanapalli branch shifted

Guntur: Indian Bank Kunchanapalli branch has been shifted to a new premises at Door No. 4-35, Kunchanapalli Village, Tadepalli, Guntur - 522501 on Tuesday. AK Mohapatra, Field General Manager, Indian Bank, Hyderabad has e-inaugurated the new premises in the presence ofi P V Prasad, Deputy General Manager / Zonal Manager, Amaravati Zone and Biswanath Das, Deputy Zonal Manager, Amaravathi Zone.

PV Prasad, Deputy General Manager / Zonal Manager, Indian Bank thanked all the customers for attending the Inauguration. He informed that Indian Bank, Amaravati Zone is catering to the needs of three districts viz. Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool with a total business of Rs 7064.41 crore as on October 31, 2021.

He explained about Home Loan, Vehicle Loan, Mortgage Loan, MSME Products and services offered by the Indian Bank and also informed that the Indian Bank is offering Agri - Jewel Loans at Rs.58 ps only and requested to avail Home Loan & Vehicle Loan under the current festival damaka offer.

He appealed to all the customers to shift to the digital platform for 24x7 banking. K Mrudula Priyadarshini, Branch Manager, Kunchanapalli Branch proposed vote of thanks.