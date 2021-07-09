Guntur jawan martyred in an encounter at Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir

Jaswant Reddy, a jawan from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, was martyred in a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir while the hunt for terrorists continued in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces are conducting a search operation to catch the culprits.

On this occasion, counter firing took place in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. Two militants were killed and two other terrorists were injured in the firing. Jaswant Reddy of Bapatla in Guntur district was one of the soldiers killed in the firing. Army officials provided information to family members.

Marupolu Jaswant Reddy (23), a resident of Darivadakottapalam, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur district, joined the army five years ago. With the death of Jaswant Reddy, tragedy struck in Darivada Kottapalam.

Jaswant Reddy, who came home on holiday months ago is set to get married. Parents Srinivasa Reddy and Venkateswaramma are also making arrangements for marriage in another month. Jaswant's body is likely to reach Bapatla tonight, officials said.