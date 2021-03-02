X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Jayadev condemns detention of Naidu

TDP leaders staging a protest at Amaravati Road in Guntur on Monday, against detention of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at Renigunta Airport
x

TDP leaders staging a protest at Amaravati Road in Guntur on Monday, against detention of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at Renigunta Airport 

Highlights

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev on Monday condemned detention of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Renigunta Airport and house arrest of other ...

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev on Monday condemned detention of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Renigunta Airport and house arrest of other TDP leaders in Chittoor district.

He said that there is no valid reason for not allowing Naidu into Tirupati to hold meetings and termed it as undemocratic.

TDP leaders protested at Amaravati road in Guntur city for detention of Naidu.

TDP mayor candidate for Guntur Municipal Corporation Kovelamudi Ravindra and activists raised slogans against the YSRCP government.

He alleged that YSRCP government adopted undemocratic ways to suppress the TDP. He warned that the voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP.

TDP Guntur Parliament constituency in-charge Tenali Sravan Kumar, TDP leaders were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X