Guntur: Jayadev condemns detention of Naidu

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev on Monday condemned detention of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Renigunta Airport and house arrest of other TDP leaders in Chittoor district.

He said that there is no valid reason for not allowing Naidu into Tirupati to hold meetings and termed it as undemocratic.

TDP leaders protested at Amaravati road in Guntur city for detention of Naidu.

TDP mayor candidate for Guntur Municipal Corporation Kovelamudi Ravindra and activists raised slogans against the YSRCP government.

He alleged that YSRCP government adopted undemocratic ways to suppress the TDP. He warned that the voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP.

TDP Guntur Parliament constituency in-charge Tenali Sravan Kumar, TDP leaders were present.