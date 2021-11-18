Guntur: Jolt for YSRCP, TDP wrests 6th division in GMC bypoll

Guntur: TDP candidate Pothuraja Samatha won in byelection held for Guntur Municipal Corporation's 6th division on Tuesday. She secured 2,011 votes while her rival and YSRCP candidate Atmakuri Nageswarao got 1474 votes. Pothuraju Samata got majority of 537 votes. Her victory is a jolt to the ruling YSRCP in the GMC.

The YSRCP has majority in the GMC council. YSRCP corporator Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi was elected from 6th division. He died due to Covid-19, which necessitated the Election Commission to conduct the bypoll.

Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLAs Sk Mustafa, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLC Lella Appi Reddy conducted campaign in favour of the YSRCP candidate Atmakuri Nageswara Rao.

There is sympathy for the sitting corporator Ramesh Gandhi who died due to Covid-19. In spite of it, the party failed to retain the sitting corporator seat in Guntur city, due to lack of coordination among the party leaders.

TDP had given ticket to the party candidate Pothuraju Samata who contested against Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi and was defeated. The party again fielded her in the bypoll and better coordination paved the way for the success of the party candidate Pothuraju Samata.

Meanwhile, Dalavai Bhargava of Jana Sena Party candidate secured 424 votes, Independent candidate Saleem Baig secured 14 votes, Pothuraju Gautam got 3 and NOTA 39 votes.