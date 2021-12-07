Guntur: Junior doctors protest at GGH

Guntur: Demanding a stern action against the accused who manhandled a junior doctor on duty at the emergency ward on Monday night, junior doctors staged a protest in front of Government General Hospital in Guntur city on Tuesday.

They warned that they will continue the protest till they get assurance from District Collector Vivek Yadav stating that he will take steps not to recur such things and stern action against the accused.

They demanded that a case under non-bailable sections should be booked against the accused. It may be mentioned that relatives of the patient Joseph attacked the junior doctor at the emergency ward in GGH on Monday night. Junior doctor booked a case at Kothapet Police Station.

GGH superintendent Dr Prabhavati held negotiations with the junior doctors and assured them that she will take up their demands with the higher officials.