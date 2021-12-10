Guntur: Junior doctors stage sit-in at Collectorate seeking justice

Guntur: Junior doctors sat in front of the Collectorate and staged a protest on Thursday to mount pressure on the government to arrest the accused who manhandled the junior doctor on duty at the Government General Hospital.

They expressed ire on the delay by the police in taking action against the accused. They warned that they will intensify their stir if the government did not respond immediately and take steps not to recur such things in future.

Earlier, they took out a rally raising slogans demanding the government to provide security to the junior doctors. They submitted a memorandum to the officials at the Collectorate requesting the administration to take action against the accused who manhandled the junior doctors.