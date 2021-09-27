Guntur: Kona Raghupathi justifies bringing Brahmin Corporation under BC Welfare department

Guntur: Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kona Raghupathi on Sunday justified the bringing of Brahmin Welfare Corporation under the purview of Backward Classes Welfare Department stating that it was only for the convenience of the administration.

Addressing the media, the deputy speaker said that earlier the corporation was placed under the Endowment department since there were a lot of Archakas. However, there have been allegations that the funds of the Endowments department were diverted. That was the reason for bringing the corporation under the BC Welfare department.

He said that all the programmes undertaken by the Brahmin Welfare Corporation would be carried out keeping its aims and objectives intact. "There is nothing to worry about," he added.

He ruled out any connection between the reservations and bringing the corporation under the control of the BC department. "There would not be any problem to the reservations of the backward classes," he asserted.

In fact, more funds are being given under Bharati scheme to the Brahmins beneficiaries. He assured the Brahmin community not to worry over the issue.