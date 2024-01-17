Guntur: Makarajyoti Darshan Mahotsava organised

Guntur: Makarajyoti Darshan Mahotsava was celebrated at Ayyappaswamy Devasthanam at Sampatnagar here on Monday. The Makarajyoti darshan, which has been taking place on the day of Makara Sankranti at Ayyappa Devasthanam for the last 16 years, was organized this year with great grandeur by the Crane Affiliate Crane Religious Trust. Chairman of Crane Corporations Grandhi Venkata Satyalakshmi Kantha Rao and his wife Lakshmi Haimavathi Duttu organized the spiritual programme.

Swamy’s Thiruvabharanam was carried by a crane from the Vakkapodi factory to the temple. Kanta Rao and his family members, friends, well-wishers and devotees participated in large numbers in Makarajyoti Darshan Mahotsava. Grandhi Kantha Rao lit the Makar Jyoti.

Addressing the devotees present on the occasion, Kanta Rao said that for the last 16 years, puja programmes have been conducted in Guntur Sampatnagar Ayyappa Swamy Temple in a grand manner. He said Ayyappa Swamy temple in Sampatnagar is one of the biggest temples in the state and stated that people from all walks of life are happy to participate in devotional programmes.