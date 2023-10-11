Guntur: Man gets jail for raping 16-yr-old girl

Guntur: Guntur district POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) Court on Tuesday imposed 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1,000 penalty to the accused in the rape case Nagur Vali.

According to the police, accused Nagur Vali raped 16-year-old girl several times residing at Pillalagadda Colony of Piduguralla town in Palnadu district on 27 July 2017. He promised the girl that he would marry her. Later, he refused to marry her. Based on the complaint, the police registered the case and took up investigation.

Based on the evidence, POSCO court judge KS Rama Krishna Rao imposed ten years rigorous imprisonment. The police shifted accused Nagur Vali to the district jail in Guntur city.