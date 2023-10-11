Live
- Hyderabadi Nari Shakti is angry, unhappy
- Chittoor: Civic chief J Aruna assures support to the homeless
- Complete pending building works on war-footing: ZP chief Anam Arunamma
- Govt committed for providing houses to poor: Kakani
- Hyderabad: Agra Nari Utsav to organise a fair tomorrow
- Gangamma temple Navaratri Utsavam from Oct 15
- HNSS-Kuppam branch canal: Officials told to expedite all pending works
- Tirupati: Botcha congratulates SPMVV’s performance
- Nagam supporters gherao Revanth at Gandhi Bhavan
- BJP will not be associated with a party hanging with Majlis: Amit Shah
Just In
Guntur: Man gets jail for raping 16-yr-old girl
Highlights
Guntur: Guntur district POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) Court on Tuesday imposed 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1,000...
Guntur: Guntur district POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) Court on Tuesday imposed 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1,000 penalty to the accused in the rape case Nagur Vali.
According to the police, accused Nagur Vali raped 16-year-old girl several times residing at Pillalagadda Colony of Piduguralla town in Palnadu district on 27 July 2017. He promised the girl that he would marry her. Later, he refused to marry her. Based on the complaint, the police registered the case and took up investigation.
Based on the evidence, POSCO court judge KS Rama Krishna Rao imposed ten years rigorous imprisonment. The police shifted accused Nagur Vali to the district jail in Guntur city.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS