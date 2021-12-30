Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu distributes house site pattas

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said the government will distribute house site pattas to all the eligible families. He recalled that the government had distributed house site pattas to about 30 lakh beneficiaries.

The Mayor distributed house site pattas to the beneficiaries at 88th ward here on Wednesday. He said the government is extending benefits under welfare schemes to all the eligible irrespective of caste and religion and urged people to avail the benefits. He explained about various welfare schemes introduced by government on the occasion.

MLA Maddali Giri said the government will sanction houses to all and urged those, who did not apply, to apply now to get house sites.