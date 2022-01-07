  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu promises to protect Jinnah Tower

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, police personnel and GMC officials at Jinnah Tower in Guntur on Thursday
x

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, police personnel and GMC officials at Jinnah Tower in Guntur on Thursday

Highlights

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that he will take steps to provide protection to Jinnah Tower.

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that he will take steps to provide protection to Jinnah Tower. Along with the GMC engineering officials and police, on Thursday he inspected Jinnah Tower to set up fencing, in the backdrop of BJP leaders' ultimatum to change the name of the Tower or to demolish it. He examined the possibility to set up fencing around the tower.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to create disturbance in the Guntur city, where Hindus and Muslims are living peacefully. Following BJP leaders' statement, the police department has already set up police picket at the tower.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X