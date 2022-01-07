Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu promises to protect Jinnah Tower

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that he will take steps to provide protection to Jinnah Tower. Along with the GMC engineering officials and police, on Thursday he inspected Jinnah Tower to set up fencing, in the backdrop of BJP leaders' ultimatum to change the name of the Tower or to demolish it. He examined the possibility to set up fencing around the tower.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to create disturbance in the Guntur city, where Hindus and Muslims are living peacefully. Following BJP leaders' statement, the police department has already set up police picket at the tower.