Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu vows to protect Jinnah Tower

Guntur (Guntur District): Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu has assured that he will take steps to protect Jinnah Tower in Guntur city.

Muslim Hakkula Porata Samithi leaders met Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu in GMC office here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Mayor said some political leaders are demanding the government to change the name of Jinnah Tower. 'They are also threatening to demolish Jinnah Tower, if the name was not changed.'

Mayor Manohar Naidu said that the GMC has taken all steps to protect the tower and police picket was set up at the tower.

He recalled that fencing laid around the tower.

Muslim Hakkula Porata Samithi leaders Shaik Khajavali, Khasim, Nagul Meera participated.