Guntur Mayor orders removal of obscene posters from city walls

Guntur: Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Sunday ordered removal of obscene movie posters from the city walls.

When he noticed obscene posters at Kanakaragunta flyover, he instructed the GMC officials to take steps to remove posters immediately. He suggested cinema theatre owners not to put up obscene posters in the city.

He also advised agencies not to display obscene advertisement posters in the city.The persons responsible for obscene posters at the traffic islands,road dividers, road junctions would be dealt with sternly, he warned.

He directed the town planning officials to collect details of those who put up obscene posters and flexis and take action against them as per law. He urged the people, cinema theatre owners, traders and businessmen to become partners in clean Guntur and instructed not to paste posters anywhere without obtaining prior permission from the GMC. Following orders of the Mayor, town planning staff removed obscene posters.