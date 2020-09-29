Guntur: Minister Audimulapu Suresh stresses on unity among Dalits

Guntur: Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said that noted poet and writer Gurram Jashuva fought against untouchability and casteism.



He garlanded Gurram Jashuva statue at Nagarampalem in Guntur city on Monday on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary celebrations and paid tributes to him.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also following ideology and giving opportunities to Dalits and other weaker sections in the administration. He said the latter was also providing opportunities to Dalits in education, employment and politics. He recalled that the government was constructing Gurram Jashuva memorial AC Convention Hall in Guntur city at a cost of Rs 3 crore for which the government had already allotted 25 cents of land. He said about 350 persons may sit in the AC auditorium and assured that the government will develop Gurram Jashuva cemetery as Smurti Vanam. He said the tourism department prepared designs to call tenders for the construction of Gurram Jashuva auditorium. He said the government will call tenders for the construction of auditorium very soon. He stressed on the unity among Dalits and sought their cooperation for successfully implementing the schemes.

He urged Dalits to give valuable suggestions irrespective of political affiliations for their development and criticized that opposition is politicizing the caste for vote bank politics. He alleged that opposition parties are trying to halt development and welfare schemes in the state.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad urged to conduct campaign about Gurram Jashuva poems and writings to get recognition and respect to Telugu language. He urged the government to name one of the new districts to be formed as Gurram Jashuva district.

District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Madhyapana Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Lakshmana Reddy, joint collector P Prasanti, Stamps and Registrations IG Bala Swamy were among those present.