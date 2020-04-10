Guntur: Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao seeks people's cooperation to curb Covid-19

Guntur: Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao on Thursday said the government had acquired masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits in sufficient numbers.



Addressing the media here on Thursday, he urged the people to stay at home to check spread of coronavirus. Expressing serious concern over youth loitering on the roads, he appealed to them to follow instructions issued by the district administration and respect lockdown.

He said, "Due to increase of Covid-19 cases, the district administration restricted the relaxation period for purchasing essential commodities from 6 am to 9 am.

Markfed is purchasing agriculture produce from farmers and selling the same to the consumers through the Rythu Bazaars. The government has already taken all steps to help the aqua and poultry sectors. "We have taken steps to purchase aqua produce at the rates fixed by the Marine Products Exports Development Authority to extend helping hand to the aqua farmers. The village or ward volunteers are delivering benefits of welfare schemes to the poor," he said

Guntur west MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao was also present in the press meet.