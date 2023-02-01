Guntur: Minister Vidadala Rajini visits govt hospital, enquires about girls' health

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini, Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Guntur District Collector M Venugopal Reddy and Palnadu District Collector Sivasankar Lotheti on Tuesday visited Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur and enquired the health condition of the students undergoing treatment. They instructed the doctors to render better medical services for the speedy recovery of the students.

It may be mentioned here that 140 students studying in Gurukula Balikala Pathasala at RK Puram under Sattenapalli fell ill after having breakfast on Monday.

Minister Rajini said that as many as 208 girl students fell ill and 147 out of them were recovered and discharged. While seven students were shifted to the GGH Guntur for better treatment, another 47 students were admitted to GGH in Sattenapalli town. She said students undergoing treatment at GGH Guntur are out of danger and they will be discharged after recovery.

She stated that the officials collected drinking water samples and food samples and sent them to the lab for conducting tests. They will get the test reports within 48 hours, she said and added that three employees working in the hostel were suspended for dereliction of duties. A five-member committee is conducting inquiry into the reason for food poisoning, she added.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLAs Mustafa and Maddali Giridhara Rao, Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez and Palnadu district SP Ravisankar Reddy were present on the occasion.