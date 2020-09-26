Guntur: Mopidevi, Rayapati condole death of SP Balu
Highlights
AU Professors pay rich tributes to the legendary singer
Guntur: Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao condoled the death of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.
In separate statements, they described him as a multifaceted personality and added that the people will never forget his songs. They said the death of SP Bala Subrahmanyam is a great loss to the film industry. They conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.
Meanwhile, ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar and other professors from the university paid tributes to the portrait of SP Balasubrahmanyam and recalled his contribution to the field of music and the film industry.
