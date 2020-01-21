Guntur MP Galla Jayadev released on bail

Guntur: The Mangalagiri court on Tuesday granted bail to Guntur MP Galla Jayadev. He was released from Guntur sub-jail. The police arrested him for violating the prohibitory orders under Section -30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of Cr PC while participating in the Chalo Assembly programme at Velagapudi on Monday. The police shifted him to Rompicherla police station. From there he was shifted to sub-jail in the wee hours of Tuesday.



A large number of TDP activists gathered near jail. Meanwhile, the TDP leaders condemned arrest of Galla Jayadev and found fault with the police.