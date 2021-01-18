Guntur: MP, MLA inaugurate model house

Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu inaugurated newly-constructed house to a poor beneficiary under Navaratnalu scheme at Komerapudi village under Sattenapalli Assembly constituency of Guntur district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Krishnadevarayalu said that the house was constructed within 10 days. To keep the election promise, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed house sites to the beneficiaries and has taken steps to construct the houses, he said, adding that the government is constructing the houses in the name of women.

MLA Ambati Rambabu assured that those who did not get house site patta, can apply for house site, the eligible will get house site patta within ninety days. He urged eligible to avail the facility provided by the government.