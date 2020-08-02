Guntur: MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana welcomes setting up of three capitals

Guntur: MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao felt that setting up of three capitals in the three regions is good for the development of State.



He welcomed the decision of the State government. Addressing the media in Repalle on Saturday, the MP criticised that the previous TDP government had acquired 33,000 acres of land for the construction of State capital Amaravati and did real estate business.

He said while Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving hard for the development of the State, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was creating hurdles and obstructing the development. He sought cooperation of Naidu for the development of the State. He said, as an MP he will extend his cooperation and support for the development of the State.