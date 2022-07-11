Guntur Municipal Corporation sets up control room

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Keerthi Chekruri informed the media that the GMC has taken all steps to avoid inconvenience to people residing in low-lying areas in Guntur city due to incessant rains for the last two days.

In a statement released here on Sunday, she said that she had directed the engineering officials to take steps to bail out rainwater stranded on roads. The GMC has set up a control room at GMC office.

If people living in low lying areas are facing any problem due to rainwater, they may contact 0863-2345103,0863-2345104 for assistance and cooperation.

Meanwhile, the GMC will conduct Spandana programme on Monday at the GMC Council Hall from 10 am to 1 pm. Keerthi Chekuri informed

people to submit their petitions at Spandana programme, which are not solved in ward

secretariats.

She said that Spandana programme will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm in all ward secretariats in Guntur city.

People may submit representations on their local problems in the ward secretariats get their problems solved. She urged people to use Spandana programme to solve their civic problems.