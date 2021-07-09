Guntur Municipal Corporation to disconnect taps for failure to pay water tax

Guntur : Guntur Municipal Corporation has decided to disconnect the tap connections of residents who fail to pay water tax dues within three days.

The civic body took this decision in the backdrop of accumulating water tax dues and GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha issued orders to this effect.

The GMC has already issued notices to the building owners to pay water tax dues. The building owners are paying the advanced property tax to get concession.

Due to Covid second wave, some of the building owners are in severe financial crisis. As a result, the water tax dues were accumulated.

According to official sources, the GMC will get Rs9.85 crore per year from water tax. So far Rs2.47 crore has been collected. GMC has to collect water tax dues of Rs7.38 crore.

The GMC revenue officers and revenue inspectors will personally visit and ask house owners to pay the water tax dues within two days. If they fail to pay water tax dues, the revenue inspectors will prepare the list of defaulters. Based on that the GMC will take steps to disconnect the water taps.

GMC Deputy Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao said,"We have taken all the steps to collect the water tax dues following orders of the GMC Commissioner."