Guntur: Name one district after Pingali Venkaiah, Bramins demand

Guntur: Brahmana Chaitanya Vedika State president Siripurapu Sridhar demanded that the government should name one of the districts to be formed in Krishna and Guntur districts after the architect of national flag Pingali Venkaiah. He said it is the responsibility of the government to honour the architect of the national flag and his sacrifices.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Sridhar said that setting up one of the districts in his name would be a real tribute to him. He recalled that Prakasam district was named after Tanguturi Prakasam. He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the sacrifices of Pingali Venkaiah and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the residence of Pingali Venkaiah family members at Macherla and honoured them.

In a separate statement, All India Brahmin Federation national executive member V Panduranga Vithal demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to name Nandyal district after PV Narasimha Rao in memory of the late Prime Minister. He recalled that his economic reforms and liberalisation policies benefited the country. He said naming Nandyal district after PV Narasimha Rao will be a real tribute to the late PM.