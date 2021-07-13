Guntur : NDRF teams retrieve bodies of 4 youth from quarry pit

Guntur : NDRF teams retrieved bodies of four youth who went missing at a quarry pit at Boyapalem under Prattipadu mandal of Guntur district in the wee hours of Monday.

Bodies of Billa Sai Prakasah (23),Siddamsetty Venkatesh (21),Lambu Vamsi (21) and Eegaturi Sankar Reddy (22)were fished out and sent to the GGH for post mortem examination.

According to police, the deceased along with another two of their friends went to the quarry pit on Sunday. After discussing for some time, they went to quarry pit to clean their legs.

Sai Prakasah accidentally fell into the quarry pit and screamed for help. Siddamsetty Venkatesh tried to rescue him. He fell into the query and went missing. Similarly, Lambu Vamsi and Eegaturi Sankar Reddy who tried to rescue them accidentally fell into the quarry pit and went missing.

Hemanth who saw the incident, screamed for help. He informed the matter to the police. The NDRF teams swung into action. They searched for bodies since last night.

According to sources, Billa Sai Prakash was working in a pesticide company, Siddamsetty Venkatesh was doing Hotel Management course in Hyderabad city, Lambu Vamsi was studying engineering and Eeguturi Sankara Reddy was working in a private hospital in Guntur city.

A pall of gloom descended on Boyapalem village.Prattipadu police registered a case and took up investigation.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha expressed grief over death of four youth and conveyed her condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families.