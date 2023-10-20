Live
Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
The State Technical Education Department conducts workshop in strengthening the connections between industry and academia
Guntur: Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Training S Suresh Kumar stressed the need for a robust industry-academic partnership to prepare students for the rapidly evolving world and future requirements.
He suggested replacing traditional industry visits with comprehensive industrial studies for a more immersive learning experience.
He underlined the need for a curriculum that aligns with industry needs, fostering an ecosystem where students not only acquire knowledge but also practical skills, thus enabling them to contribute effectively to the workforce.
The State Technical Education Department for the second consecutive year on Thursday conducted a dedicated workshop in strengthening the connections between industry and academia at ANU in Guntur in which principals of polytechnic colleges and Training and Placement officers from Government and Private Polytechnics participated.
Director of Technical Education C Naga Rani highlighted various industry connect initiatives like MoUs with industries, industry involvement in curriculum revamping, faculty industrial training, students industrial training followed by job offers. Vice-president of Dixon Technologies India Ltd KN Lakshmipathy, Senior GM, Suzlon Global Services Ltd, Mariappan S, Managing Director of Hast Alloy India Ltd R Anjaneya Prasad were present.