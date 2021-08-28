Guntur: NEP-2020 spurs use of tech in teaching, says UGC Chairman

Guntur: University Grants Commission Chairman Prof DP Singh said that New Education Policy-2020 encourages the use of technology in teaching and learning, removing language barriers, increasing access for differently-abled students.

He said the education system is witnessing manifold changes today and one such multi-dimensional change is the NEP- 2020 and the vision of the transformational NEP-2020 is to instil confidence among the learners, a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought but also in spirit, intellect, and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge.

Participating in the 8th convocation held at Vignan's University at Vadlamudi in Guntur district on Friday, he urged the students to become partners in the development. He said, "it is a matter of great appreciation that even during the pandemic our institutions continued with uninterrupted teaching-learning activities."

Vignan's University Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah said that experts today say that the development of the last 20-30 years has been more than the sum of all the advancements of the last 200 years.

They presented degrees to 1,866 students and gold medals to 48 students.

Prof Singh gave honorary doctorates to founder director of Student's Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) Sonam Wangchuk and ketogenic dietician Veeramachineni Rama Krishna. Later they were facilitated by the family of VFSTR.

University Chancellor Prof K Ramamurthy Naidu, Vice-Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad, Registrar, Vignan's University Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah, Vice-Chairman Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, all deans, research scholars and students were present.