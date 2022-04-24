Guntur: New Joint Commissioner of Labour takes charge

Guntur: S Srinivas Kumar took over charge as Joint Commissioner of Labour for Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts at the Joint Commissioner of Labour office at Arundalpet in Guntur city on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the construction workers working in the five districts to enroll their names and details in the ward secretariats for e-shram cards by April 30.

He urged the people to immediately inform the staff at the ward secretariats if they see child labour. If they have any problems, they may contact cell Nos. 94925-55264 and 83338-18740.