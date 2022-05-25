  • Menu
Guntur: No merger of municipal schools with govt schools

Progressive Municipal Teachers Federation president S Srinivasa Rao submitting a memorandum to Minister A Suresh at his camp office near ANU in Guntur on Tuesday
Progressive Municipal Teachers Federation president S Srinivasa Rao submitting a memorandum to Minister A Suresh at his camp office near ANU in Guntur on Tuesday

Highlights

The government will not merge municipal schools with government schools, stated Minister for Municipal Administration Adimlapau Suresh.

Guntur (Guntur District): The government will not merge municipal schools with government schools, stated Minister for Municipal Administration Adimlapau Suresh.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by Progressive Municipal Teachers Federation president Somarautu Srinivasa Rao at his camp office near Acharya Nagarjuna University on Tuesday, the Minister said the municipal teachers need not worry about it.

He said the government will take up the transfers of municipal teachers on par with ZP teachers very soon and will start GPF accounts.

Responding to the request of Srinivasa Rao, he agreed to hold the coordination meeting.

