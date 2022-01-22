Guntur: Nodal teams told to work efficiently to tackle third wave

Guntur: Joint Collector Rajakumari directed that the nodal teams, which were set up for providing treatment and to supervise Covid-19 patients, should work efficiently in the backdrop of increase in the number of corona positive cases. She conducted a meeting at the Collectorate with the officials of medical and health department here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed the sample testing, tracing, triage and hospital management teams to appoint sufficient staff to strengthen the teams. They were directed to conduct Covid-19 tests on suspects and send samples within 24 hours to the lab. The officials were instructed to get

VRDA labs set up at Tenali and Nasaraopet into use immediately.

The Joint Collector instructed the officials of the hospital management teams to upload online the number of beds available in hospitals.

They were further directed to inquire about the health condition of patients in home isolation and give suggestions.

Pulichintala Project Special Collector Vinayakam and DMHO Dr J Yasmin were present.