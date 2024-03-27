Live
Just In
Guntur: Officials told to register cases for code violations
GMC commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri
conducted a meeting with the officials at the GMC office on Tuesday.
Speaking on this occasion, she directed the officials to strictly implement the model code of conduct as per Election Commission order and instructed the officials to solve the petitions received within stipulated time.
If they fail to do so, she will take stern action against the officials. Officials are asked to book cases against political parties conducting rallies without taking prior permission from the concerned officials. She asked them to book cases against the leaders for unauthorized distribution of cash.
Sectoral officer Sridhar, AROs Sunil, Bhima Raju, and examiner of accounts Nagendra Kumar were present.