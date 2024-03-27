  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Officials told to register cases for code violations

GMC Commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri addressing a meeting at GMC office on Tuesday
x

GMC Commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri addressing a meeting at GMC office on Tuesday

Highlights

GMC commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri

Guntur: GMC commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri

conducted a meeting with the officials at the GMC office on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, she directed the officials to strictly implement the model code of conduct as per Election Commission order and instructed the officials to solve the petitions received within stipulated time.

If they fail to do so, she will take stern action against the officials. Officials are asked to book cases against political parties conducting rallies without taking prior permission from the concerned officials. She asked them to book cases against the leaders for unauthorized distribution of cash.

Sectoral officer Sridhar, AROs Sunil, Bhima Raju, and examiner of accounts Nagendra Kumar were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X