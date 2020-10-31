Guntur: Officials told to stick to Covid guidelines in opening schools

Guntur: The officials should strictly stick to the standing operating procedure as suggested by the Medical and Health department while opening the schools from November 2, said district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar.

Addressing the officials of the Health and Transport department at the Collector's camp office here on Friday, he said that sanitiser, mask and social distance should be strictly adhered in every school. All the classrooms should be sanitised every day and a minimum of six feet distance should be maintained between the students.

The staff who are serving midday meal scheme should compulsorily wear masks and gloves and the students should maintain social distance during the lunch hour.

The students should not meet elderly persons and ailing persons at home after they returned from school. He suggested random tests for the students. Task force committees should be arranged at district-level, mandal-level ad village-level to check implementation of Covid guidelines. He instructed the district educational officer to prepare brochures on guidelines for the task committees.

District Education Officer Ganga Bhavani, DM&HO Dr Yasmin, DTC Meera Prasad, RWS EE Abdul Matheen and others were present.