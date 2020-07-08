Guntur: Outsourced employees seek renewal of services

Guntur: Outsourced employees engaged in the Poshan Abhiyan Scheme in ICDS Project in the State have been demanding that the government renew their contract and pay their salary dues immediately.



The said that they were facing a lot of problems due to delay in payment of salaries.

Xeam Ventures Pvt Ltd company (agency) belonging to Punjab State engaged 340 outsourced employees in the Poshan Abhiyan scheme in ICDS Project in the State. The agency appointed district project coordinators, block coordinators, district project assistants and block project assistants. The government accorded financial approval to the outsourced agency till March 31.

As soon as the contract period was over, the State government terminated their services. The outsourced employees have been agitating since March 31, this year demanding that the government renew their services and pay their salary dues.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ramavath Hemu Naik who worked as block project coordinator in Pidiguralla in the district said, "Though we have been agitating for the last four months, the government is not responding. It is the responsibility of the government to renew services. In spite of lockdown, we did not get salaries for the last 40 days of our service. We will continue our agitation till the government will accepts our demands."

Madhira Ravindra Babu, another block project coordinator from Guntur district said, "We have submitted our representation in the Chief Minister's office. In spite of it, the government did not take any decision to renew our services. The Central government directed the State not to remove any employees during the lockdown. In spite it, we have been removed from service. I am requesting the State government to reinstate 340 outsourced employees."

Jonnakuti Renuka Mydhili, who worked as block project coordinator in Kovvur, West Godavari district, said, "Requested the government to take a decision to renew our services and extend a helping hand to us. We have been agitating for justice for the last four months."