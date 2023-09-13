Live
Just In
Guntur: Pension Adalat tomorrow
All the pensioners of EPFO under the jurisdiction of Regional office, Guntur (Guntur, Prakasam and Krishna districts) are informed that the Pension Adalat will be conducted through physical /digital mode on September 14.
The pensioners who belong to jurisdiction of the regional office, Guntur can send their grievances and queries through WhatsApp or emails, addressed to the Regional PF Commissioner -II (Pension), Guntur duly marking as ‘Pension Adalat.’
They can attend through virtual meeting mode vide webex ID given below from 11 am to 2 pm.
The members may send their grievance to [email protected] through the email or may send through WhatsApp to No 9494657469, land line No 0863-2344106, 2232921, webex id: 26442506930, password :efpo@1234.
The PF members make use of the online facilities and avoid visiting the office.