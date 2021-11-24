Guntur: People asked to avail benefit of OTS to acquire rights on houses

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha urged the housing beneficiaries to avail benefit of One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to acquire right on their houses

She said they would get authentic documents relating to their house.

The housing beneficiaries paid OTS amount of Rs20,000 at several ward secretariats in Guntur city on Tuesday.

The commissioner said that the beneficiaries who have paid OTS amount of Rs20,000 will get their documents relating to house very soon.

Addressing the media, the commissioner said those who have constructed the house after 1983 with the financial assistance of AP Housing Corporation are eligible to get benefit under the scheme. She further added that if OTS amount is paid, the principal amount and interest will be waived and beneficiary will get full rights on the house. "If the amount is less than OTS amount fixed by the government, the beneficiary may pay that amount only."

She said that the beneficiary will get document and he may pledge his house or even sell his house if he wants. She further said that for those who have paid OTS full amount, will receive documents relating to their house on December 21 from the Revenue officials. Once the OTS amount is paid, their house will be registered free of cost. She urged the housing beneficiaries to avail the benefit of OTS.