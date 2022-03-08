Guntur: People exhorted to end discrimination

Inavolu (Guntur): Managing Director-CEO of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) Padmaja Chunduru said that women should attain financial stakes in their lives to attain social, economic and professional equality.

She virtually addressed from Mumbai the meeting, which VIT-AP University organised here on Tuesday as part of International Women's Day celebrations. She deplored that there is a lot of unconscious bias even in the learned society. "By showing empathy, compassion, focus, care and concern we all can collectively break the bias."

Padmaja said that women are a potential powerhouse; they don't seek patronage but seek equality. She advised young women to do expectation management such as self-expectation, expectation from others, perception management, time management, decision-making and doing the things that are key in progress towards achievements.

VIT Alumni Association (VITAA) Chairman G Muthazhagi exhorted women to believe in themselves and strive for equality. She mentioned a quote, "No one can make you inferior without consent. We are all set to celebrate 111th International women's day with a theme 'Break the Bias'. She asserted, "Collectively we can break the bias. Let's challenge bias around us. Work life balance is the key to success. Inspire and encourage women around. Happy to inform you that VIT-AP has a gender equality environment."

VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan urged all-party men to strive hard to offer 1/3rd representation to women right from Parliament to the panchayat. He said that the Universal Higher Education Trust, Vellore is currently offering 7,000 scholarships to girl children for their higher education. This will help to avoid teenage pregnancy and early marriage. He also congratulated the winners of various events organised on this occasion to students, staff and faculty.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr CLV Sivakumar, Deputy Director of Student Welfare Dr Anupama Namburu, faculty, staff and students of VIT-AP University were also present.