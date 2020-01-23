Guntur: Plaint against Ministers for remarks on Council Chairman
Highlights
TDP leader Md Hidayat lodging a complaint against Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Kodali Nani and Anil Kumar Yadav to additional SP B Seetharamaiah in...
Guntur: TDP leader Md Hidayat on Thursday lodged a complaint against Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Kodali Nani and Anil Kumar Yadav for making derogatory remarks against AP State Legislative Council Chairman M A Shariff.
He submitted his complaint to Guntur Urban Additional SP (Administration) B Seetharamaiah in DPO. He said making remarks against Shariff is insult to him and added that it is insult to Muslims and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to suppress Muslims.
He recalled that the YSRCP MPs extended support to Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The ministers now insulted the Shariff.
Later, speaking to media, Hidayat warned that the voters will teach a lesson to YSRCP.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...