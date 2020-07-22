Guntur: Plant saplings in 30 lakh house sites says Minister Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita urged the people to plant saplings in every house to develop greenery in the state.

She planted saplings on the occasion of 71st Vana Mahotsavam programme held at Etukuru village where the government decided to distribute house sites to the houseless poor under Prattipadu Assembly constituency in Guntur district.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that they have planted saplings under Jagananna Pachatoranam programme. She urged the 30-lakh beneficiaries selected for house sites distribution to plant saplings in their sites. She further said that the government was conducting the programme since 1950. She criticized that TDP was responsible for stoppage of the house sites distribution programme.

Meanwhile, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu planted saplings at his camp office in Guntur city on Wednesday under Jaganna Pachatoranam programme to develop greenery in the state. Speaking on this occasion, he urged everyone to plant at least ten saplings. He stressed on need to develop greenery to check pollution and maintain ecological balance.