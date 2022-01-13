Guntur: Plea to declare probation for ward/village secretariat staff

Guntur: MLC KS Lakshmana Rao urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to declare probation to the village and ward secretariat employees who completed two years of service. He submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister to this effect during his visit to Guntur city on Wednesday.

He said the employees working in the ward and village secretariats are playing a key role in delivering the benefits of welfare schemes. He recalled that the government has appointed 1,34,000 employees in the village and ward secretariats. He said if probation is declared, they will be happy.

In a separate memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, he said the government declared 23 per cent fitment in the 11th PRC and added that generally fitment will be more than IR. He requested the government to announce 27 per cent fitment immediately. He urged the Chief Minister to take a decision which will be acceptable to all the employees, teachers and pensioners.